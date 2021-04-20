Amon Reaches Market Cap of $5.38 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Amon has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $4,540.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00640240 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00046298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

