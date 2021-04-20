Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.09

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 50,049 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

