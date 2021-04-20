Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 174,320 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,320 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 392,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

