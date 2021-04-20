Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,809 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $159.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $151.73. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $109.65 and a 52 week high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.