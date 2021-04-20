Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,327 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NYSE WGO opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,065,821. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

