Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

