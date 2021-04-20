Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,160,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $19,653,000.

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

