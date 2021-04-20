Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 147,812 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PDC Energy worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

PDC Energy stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.