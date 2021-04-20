Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 11,409.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,430 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 834.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 242.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE REZI opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

