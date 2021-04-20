Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of The RealReal worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $1,010,121. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

