Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 47,592.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,805 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 105,480 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

