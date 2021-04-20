Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1,385.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,521 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

