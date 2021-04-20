Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

