Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,074 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

