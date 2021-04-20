Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2,822.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in News by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of News by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of News by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

