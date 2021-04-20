Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $4,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 810,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 144,913 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 409,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.68.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

