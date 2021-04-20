Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Broadwind worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadwind by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWEN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

