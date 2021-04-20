Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,874 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of United States Steel worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

