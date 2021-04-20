Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,419,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 403,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after acquiring an additional 203,243 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

