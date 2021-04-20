Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $49.39.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several research firms have commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

