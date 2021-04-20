Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,899 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dropbox by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

