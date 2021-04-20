Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $2,950,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $68,151,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE GIL opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

