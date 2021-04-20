Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,512 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Federated Hermes worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

