Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 122,308 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 47,963.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

HCSG opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

