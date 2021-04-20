Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,998 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $83,537,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,990,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,852,000 after acquiring an additional 334,140 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

