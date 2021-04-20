Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.43 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,107.30 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

