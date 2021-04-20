Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,830 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

