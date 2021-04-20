Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nelnet worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $24,232,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.