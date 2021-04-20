Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,049 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter.

QTS opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.72 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

