Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alcoa worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,436 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,401,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of AA opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.