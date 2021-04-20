Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,850 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CAE by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $6,352,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in CAE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 237,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

