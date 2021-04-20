Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,861 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,861 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,278,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Athene by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Athene by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Athene by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.