Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,003 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after buying an additional 1,465,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 392,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

