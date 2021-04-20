Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SunPower as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.