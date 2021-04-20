Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

