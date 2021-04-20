Analog Devices Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,025 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,638% compared to the average volume of 692 put options.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,882. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.93. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.