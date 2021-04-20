Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

CSWC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 123,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,246. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $464.32 million, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.01%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

