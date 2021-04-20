Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102,144 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTT opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

