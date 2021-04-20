Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

NYSE NGVT traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 175,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,183. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $39,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

