Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post sales of $259.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.57 million to $269.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $371.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 682,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

