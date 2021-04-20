Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.02 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

