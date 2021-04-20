Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $13.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.65 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $20.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $65.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $65.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $79.79 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.