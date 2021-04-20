Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $174.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.90 million and the highest is $181.10 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $144.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $685.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $672.80 million to $716.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $696.53 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.