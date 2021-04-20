Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE CSTM opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. Constellium has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

