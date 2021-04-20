Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.71 Million

Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post sales of $129.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.99 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Cree posted sales of $215.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $609.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.67 million to $615.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $655.22 million, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $727.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cree by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 3.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

