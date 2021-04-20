Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGII stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 122,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,290. Digi International has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $521.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

