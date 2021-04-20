Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.17 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post sales of $407.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.50 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $449.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 203,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

