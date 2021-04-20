Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.16. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 99,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,357. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $908.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

