Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.54 Million

Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $290.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $301.20 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $267.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LL shares. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $771.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

