Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.54 Million

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $290.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $301.20 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $267.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LL shares. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $771.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.