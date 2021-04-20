Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.98). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

NVRO opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average is $161.71.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

